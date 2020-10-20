Reading manager Paunovic praises ‘ugly’ win over Wycombe Wanderers

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said his side ‘learned a lot’ as they dug out an ‘ugly’ win against Wycombe Wanderers.

“We learned a lot from this game. It was hard for us the way they played and especially the first half. They did a very good job and were organised and motivated,” said Paunovic.

“The first half was theirs, they imposed themselves. We reacted in the second half and adjusted our intensity and mentality. It was a fantastic reaction from the team.”

“Sometimes you have to win ugly, and today was that day.”

The Royals are now unbeaten in their opening six Championship games and have conceded just one goal to put them top of the table.

“”I always work to win and expect the best. I love to see that everyone around the club does the same and does their best. We will keep working hard because this is a marathon.”

“I will always warn people to keep their feet on the ground, it’s important to be humble and put the work in everyday.

“I can rely on my past experiences in MLS. The busy calendar is the same, and every team can win every game. If you look at the standings it’s one thing, but look at the field and it was equal.

“We needed fresh blood and fresh legs. We needed the talent that Alfa Semedo and Tomas Esteves brought to the field. We started to exploit that side and it was the right moment to overload that side.

“They created opportunities and we created from that side in the second half.

“I’m going to look to see how we recover because we have to be ready for Saturday. We have depth now and what I love most, we have a fantastic team of warriors, lions who are ready to give everything.”

“They were very vocal and on the sideline. We reacted and matched them, but all the credit to the players who reacted in the proper way and played good football.

“We had to get out of our comfort zone. We compete always and you can get comfortable at that level so in the second half we had to push a couple of levels more. That with some tactical adjustments and keeping a good shape helped us.”