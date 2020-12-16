Reading manager Paunovic thanks fans after narrow Norwich defeat

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic thanked the Royals fans as they applauded their side despite suffering a narrow defeat to Championship leaders Norwich City.

The Royals equalised with a quick response with a deflected Michael Olise goal after Emi Buendia had given the Canaries the lead in the 11th minute.

But Norwich took the points with an early second half penalty from Teemu Pukki after Liam Moore fouled Max Aarons in the box.

“It’s a tough one to take. We gave our best and you see the disappointment that the loss created in the changing room.” said Paunovic.

“They took their opportunities after our mistakes. We fought very well and had to make adjustments.

“They (Norwich) benefitted from their experience and they waited for our mistakes, and they came. But I’m happy with how quickly we recovered because in the past it took us much longer to bounce back.”

“We looked to effect them on the counter attack but the penalty changed the game. You have to be ready at adapt and look for your opportunities.”

The Royals were without several key players including: Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, Omar Richards as well as a few more long term absentees.



“We had circumstances we have to deal with and had to change our approach,” he continued.



“I have to review (the penalty) again but we can’t change it now.

“After the game I have received messages from family and friends saying it was maybe not a penalty. But I haven’t seen it again to judge for myself.”



“We keep ourselves accountable as these are things out of our control. All we ask for is consistency.

“We didn’t get the final product which was the key. We were looking for that one opportunity to convert but that is something to learn from and implement in the future.”

Despite the loss, Paunovic was keen to focus on the positives which sees the Royals in fifth position ahead of Saturday’s game against Brentford.



“We want to thank our fans because it was great to see them applauding the team and that helps our spirit for the next game.

“We don’t look for excuses but the injuries are a fact. We have to be creative in our approach but we are always very competitive. We play until the end and that’s why I think the fans appreciated it.

“We are expecting Swift to build his fitness with a game in the Under 23’s and we are looking to have him for the Boxing Day fixture.

“We look at the positives at what we have done so far. What we have achieved and how competitive we are, that makes me feel pride and makes me feel excited.”