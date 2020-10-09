Reading manager Paunovic wins Championship manager of the month award

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has been awarded with the Championship manager of the month award for September in his first month in charge of the Royals.

The Serbian manager has made the perfect start to life at the Madejski and has won all four of his opening league games to put the Royals joint top of the league.

“It is an absolute honour to accept this award and I am privileged to be the one who accepts it on behalf of the players, my coaching staff, the fans and all those at the club who have wholeheartedly supported us from the moment I was appointed as manager,” said Paunovic.

“This is for the whole Reading family.

“As I said in my first interview when I arrived in the country, this club and the players who play for it come first. I am just here to work for them. I have to thank the owners for the resources they have given us and the great working environment we benefit from every day.

“This good start has been a direct result of a lot of hard work and total commitment from everyone at Reading Football Club. A good start is all it is, however. So we will all continue to give everything to grow our identity, build a winning culture and collectively improve as we go forward together.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman, said “The Serbian has taken to the Sky Bet Championship like a duck to water in the opening month of the 2020-21 campaign.

“The Royals have been excellent so far, recording three straight victories in September and conceding just a single goal in the process. After a few disappointing seasons, Reading appear to have found a fresh identity under Paunović, and the fans will hope that the trend will continue.”