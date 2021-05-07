SPORT IN Mind has launched a new programme to support young people’s mental health through exercise.

After marking it’s 10th anniversary this month, the charity launched the programme, tailored for anyone aged seven to 18.

“Our aim is to help every child and young person we engage with to grow up understanding and knowledge that sport and exercise are highly beneficial not just to their physical health but to their mental health,” said chief executive Neil Harris. “We will kick off the programme in the Berkshire West area with further scope for expansion in the coming months.”

The charity will also be running a referral scheme, where parents and professionals can refer a young people to the sessions.

There will also be workshops, family days, taster sessions, focus groups, resources and training.

The project is supported by the Mr Crocombe Legacy. It is dedicated to Peter Crocombe’s father who died last year.

Since then, Peter, along with his family and friends have been fundraising for Sport in Mind through various activities.

“Dad’s spirit lives on through his legacy,” said Peter. “He was a devoted school-teacher and huge sporting advocate for children and young people. We are thrilled to be supporting Sport in Mind once again and continuing Dad’s legacy.”