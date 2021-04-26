Reading midfielder Olise nominated for EFL Young Player of the Season

Reading midfielder Michael Olise has been nominated for the young player of the year award at this season’s EFL awards.

The 19-year-old is among three players on the shortlist alongside Norwich City defender Max Aarons and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Harvey Elliott.



The award ceremony takes place on Thursday, April 29 and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football form 7.30pm.



Olise has won plenty of admirers around European football since bursting onto the scene with the Royals, making his debut in the 2018/19 season.

The Frenchman went on to make a further 19 appearances in the 2019/20 and has become permanent fixture in the first-team this campaign, playing 42 of the 44 Championship games.

He has show nhis quality and importance to the Reading side on numerous occasions, scoring six goals, but has been most notable for his impressive number of chances created per game which has seen him collect 10 assists in the league.

It is reported that several top clubs around Europe are interested in purchasing Olise this summer with Reading set to have a battle on their hands to keep hold of the young star.