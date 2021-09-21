Reading orchestra heads to The Hexagon this weekend

READING’S Aldworth Philharmonic will pass the stage to professional freelance musicians at The Hexagon this Saturday.

In April last year, APO launched a crowdfunding campaign to support freelancers who normally come in to boost the ranks in a non-professional concert.

Having raised over £15,000, the money enables musicians to be paid an advance for a concert taking place in the future.

Originally booked for July, the concert was moved to the end of September due to the pandemic.

And APO has also been shortlisted for the Inspiration category of the Royal Philharmonic Society awards.

Andrew Taylor, APO’s music director, said: “When we launched the crowdfunder, we naively thought that we would be able to schedule the concert in weeks or months.”

“Of course, the realities of the pandemic have meant that we’ve had to wait a lot longer, and now everyone is so looking forward to hearing the amazing sound of a large symphony orchestra again, with a brilliant programme partly selected by some of the crowdfunder backers.”

The programme features contemporary music by Jessie Montgomery and Max Charles Davies, alongside orchestral favourites by Dvorak, Faure, Delius and Beethoven.

Starting at 5pm, tickets cost £22 for adults and £12 for concessions.

For more details, or to book, visit whatsonreading.com

To vote for APO in the Royal Philharmonic Society awards, visit royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk