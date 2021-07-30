Reading plasma centre looks for new donors to help life-saving work

THE SHORTFALL of plasma donors means the UK is reliant on imports to create life-saving medicines.

With only 11 donation centres in England, the Reading donor centre in Kennett Place on Kings Road is the closest site for borough residents to help.

National plasma donation restarted in April this year, after a 20 year gap. This means few know plasma donation is, and how it helps.

Donna Blofield, manager at the Reading Donor Centre, said: “We need the public’s help to expand our pool of plasma donors and meet the targets which will help make England more self-sufficient in the supply of these lifesaving medicines.”

With 876 active donors, the site was aiming to secure 1,059 donors by this time.

To get back on target, it wants to find 1,000 more people over the next three months.

The plasma is made into antibody medicines used to save the lives of people with immune disorders.

Last year, 750 people living in the Thames Valley area received medicines made from plasma. This was 17,000 in the UK.

With the NHS entirely reliant on imports, the newly restarted donation scheme will bolster national supplies.

They will be used for medicines from next year.

For more information, or to donate plasma, visit www.blood.co.uk/plasma or call 0300 123 23 23.