Reading Pride parade makes a return this Saturday

READING Pride is set to welcome the community to its colourful festivities at King’s Meadow this Saturday.

The Love Unites Parade is returning this year, providing an opportunity for groups and individuals to show their support for the LGBT+ community.

Setting off at 11.15am from Queens Walk, between the Pentahotel and Broad Street Mall, the procession will follow through town to Forbury Gardens and arrive at King’s Meadow for the main event at noon.

The parade will begin at 11.15am on Saturday. Picture: Amelie Bee

Martin Cooper, CEO of Reading Pride, said he is looking forward to seeing attendees enjoy the day.

“People can expect colour, noise, entertainment, food, market stalls for businesses and charities, education, a fun fair, and an all-round good day,” he added.

“Pride is important globally, not just in Reading, it’s to show people that there are like-minded people around and that it’s okay to be yourself.

“There is safety in numbers, and with Reading Pride ever-growing in size, more people should recognise they’re not alone should they have felt they needed to hide their true self, and hiding one’s truth is a very sad state to be in.”

Anyone can join the parade, whether it’s a group or organisation.

To register interest, residents must use the online booking form.

For more details, log on to: readingpride.co.uk