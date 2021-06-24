Reading Raiders stay top of the table despite first defeat

Reading Raiders were dealt their first taste of defeat this season to Somerset Vikings but stay top of the table.



With a three-quarter line significantly changed for the third time in as many matches, Reading Raiders were hit very early on by Somerset’s expansive passing, resulting in a well-worked try for Joel Gibson, goaled by Cam Hellier.



A barnstorming break by Raiders’ left centre, Brad Thomas, brought Raiders straight back into this opening period of the game with an immediate response.



However, It was to be a succession of tries from Gareth Simpson, Connor Vickery and Dan Hinton which exposed Raiders’ lack of a sweeping defence.



With a 34-6 half time score, it looked like one-way traffic with the Raiders facing a huge uphill struggle in the second half.



Exemplified by Zac Mayo and Gavin Egan’s straight running, the pack continued to storm into attack, only to be met by some well-organised cover defence.



An Ollie Radford individual try came from an elusive, weaving run, gave Raiders the glimmer of hope they needed.



Ollie’s brother, Ben added the goal and the possession enjoyed by the Raiders brought more of a morale boost when Brad Thomas went in for his second of the match.



Another Ben Radford goal brought the margin closer to 34-18 but the Vikings jumped on loose balls and fumbled passes to step back into gear.



Two tries by Cam Hellier and his own conversions quickly brought the 50 up and, at 50-18, the Raiders were becoming drained with constantly having to defend.



It took another Brad Thomas try from the Raider’s centre, making up for one which he hadn’t managed to touch down, a few minutes previously.



But Vikings found the final two tries from Liam McKenna and Dan Hinton to seal off the home side’s 62-24 final scoreline.



In spite of a heavy defeat, the Raiders still managed to hold on to the top spot in the West of England League in the early stages of the season.