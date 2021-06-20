Wokingham.Today

Reading remembers Forbury victims one year on

by Phil Creighton0
Forbury Three ames Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails
Floral tributes to James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails in Forbury Gardens Picture: Steve Smyth

FLAGS across Reading are at half-mast today as Reading pauses to remember the first anniversary of the Forbury attack in which three people died.

Family, friends and members of the community are coming together in Reading’s Forbury Gardens for a memorial service to the lives of James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails.

The service is being streamed live on Reading Borough Council’s Facebook page.

In addition, the council’s flag is at half-mast, while the Maiwand Lion in the gardens is being lit up and three white beams of light are shining in the sky.

More follows.

