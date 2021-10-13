Reading Rep Theatre’s season opens with DORIAN tonight

OPENING night is on the horizon for Reading Rep Theatre’s world premiere adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, DORIAN.

Written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell, and directed by Owen Horsley, the pair bring a fresh take on the story, which follows Dorian Gray, who sells his soul for eternal beauty.

Basil and Henry join him for the ride until it all gets a bit much, and the hangovers make way for murder.

Andro Cowperthwaite, playing the iconic role of Dorian, said audiences can expect a “cutting-edge” world premiere adaptation of the book.

He’ll perform alongside LAMDA graduate Ché Francis, playing Henry, and Nat Kennedy, who’ll be playing the role of Basil.

“This exhilarating, fun, playful and queer adapation explores what it’s like to be gay in Oscar Wilde’s time and celebrating queer culture in history,” Mr Cowperthwaite said.

He added Dorian Gray is a really exciting role to play.

“If people who know the story know that Dorian is a villain, sometimes it’s more exciting playing the villain over the hero,” he said.

There’s an emphasis on age, youth and gay culture throughout the play.

And Mr Cowperthwaite explained the story of Dorian Gray is relevant today because it draws on the narratives between those issues.

“There’s still boundaries that need to be broken down and what’s important is that those prejudices still haven’t gone away, so putting this in front of today’s audience is so poignant,” he said.

The actor, whose credits include Salome and Dido: Queen of Carthage, for the Royal Shakespeare Company, is proud to be a part of Reading Rep’s first show of the new season.

“It feels very special because Reading Rep was set up by Paul Stacey, and nearly nine years later he was able to get funding to build this new theatre this year, and just from that sheer fact it’s great to be a part of it” he said.

“This play is going to be bonkers, it’s going to be in your face but it’s also going to be important and touching.

“It’s going to enhance pride in Reading and that is the vision.”

Performances run from Wednesday, October 13 until Sunday, November 7.

For more information, or to book, call the box office on 0118 370 2620, or log on to: readingrep.com