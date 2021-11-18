Reading Rep’s announces full casting for Christmas production

THE CASTING for Reading Rep Theatre’s next production has just been announced.

The theatre company, on King’s Road, will perform a world premiere adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel, A Christmas Carol.

Written by Reading-born playwright, Beth Flintoff, and directed by Paul Stacey, the cast includes Beth Eyre, Dave Fishley, Samuel Kyi, Rose McPhilemy and Rick Romero.

Set on the cobbled streets of Reading, the story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, who is a miserable boss of Huntley and Palmers, Reading’s world-famous biscuit company.

With a little help from Christmas Past, Present and Future, will he be able to feel the festive joy this year?

A 15ft tall Christmas tree will be set up outside the theatre to honour the festive season and the first Christmas production at Reading Rep’s newly built theatre.

This family friendly production opens on Wednesday, December 8 until Friday, December 31.

Completing the creative team are Anna Lewis, Joe Dines, Simeon Miller and Sheree Paton.

The production is accompanied by Reading Rep’s largest participatory project, Dear Mr Scrooge, which aims to bring literature to life through performing, for communities who find it the hardest to access the arts.

The project will engage over 300 participants across Reading including SEN school, five primary schools, Bounce Back 4 Kids and Purley Park Trust, who will create their own versions of Dicken’s timeless tale.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 370 2620, or visit readingrep.com