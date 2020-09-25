Reading RFC establish new mixed ability Rugby team

Rugby in Berkshire will soon be available to more people than ever after the inception of a new rugby team, Berkshire Brigands.



Berkshire Brigands will be a mixed ability rugby side and are welcoming anyone to join regardless of disability, despite not being strictly a disability team.

Players are not classified by physical, intellectual or mental abilities and the game is played using all the usual laws of rugby.

The inspiration for Berkshire Brigands comes from Duncan Stonehouse who has Down Syndrome.

Duncan’s brother Drew has played rugby from an early age at Reading RFC, and Duncan simply wants to play contact rugby alongside his brother. See Duncan explain in his own words at: https://youtu.be/ruqXiLlJRVA

Reading RFC President Yasmin Miller comments,” People always tell me Reading is a friendly and welcoming club, and that’s really important to me. It’s fantastic to extend our welcome to a new sector of society and give even more people the chance to enjoy rugby. I can’t wait to see Duncan on the pitch with Drew for the first time.”

Berkshire Brigands Mixed Ability Rugby team will start regular sessions on Thursdays (6.30 – 8pm) and Saturdays (11am – 12.30pm) at Reading RFC starting on Saturday September 26 and is open to anyone aged 18 or over to join in.

Berkshire Brigands Mixed Ability Rugby team has been set up with the support of Berkshire RFU,

They will play to normal adult rugby laws, with the only exception being uncontested scrums.

For further details please email brigandsrugby@gmail.com