POLICE have closed London Road in Reading this evening due to an road traffic accident.

Traffic is currently being diverted as they deal with the incident, which took place around 7.20pm on Saturday,

The incident happened at the junction of London Road with Cholmeley Road.

An ambulance and a fire engine are on the scene.

The road is a major route out of Reading towards the A329m, Woodley and Wokingham.

More details to follow.