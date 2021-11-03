Reading Rockets 88-83 Loughborough Riders: Rockets on top in thriller

READING ROCKETS were involved in another thriller as they saw off Loughborough Riders at the Rivermead Complex.

In a game of runs where both teams showed flashes of brilliance throughout, the Rockets prevailed once again over the Riders who battled well to keep it close right up to the final whistle.

The Rockets got off to a strong start, swinging the ball around the arc to get Jaz Bains open for three. Defensively, however, the Rockets struggled to keep the Riders out of the paint.

Ben Dixon stepped up for the Rockets to break the deadlock with two layups late in the quarter, kickstarting another brief scoring frenzy in which Lewis Champion hit two threes to close out the first period with the Rockets leading 26-22.

With both teams scoring well in the first, Coach Pearson looked to switch up his defensive approach in the second quarter, utilizing a zone defence.

Justin Hedley kept their offence ticking over as the quarter came to a close but the half would end with the Rockets up by 11, as more great work on the offensive boards, this time by youngster Isaac Round, gave AJ Basi an open three to wrap up the half.

Leading 52-41 going into the third, the Rockets continued to assert themselves through the interior presence of Meshack Lufile.

The Rockets, faced with the possibility of losing a significant lead going into the fourth period, responded well as Jaz Bains hit a clean stepback jumper from the baseline before Cartaino earned a trip to the line and hit two free throws. Reis Pinnock was then on hand to assist

Meshack with some intelligent playmaking to end the quarter with the Rockets back in control and leading 71-62.

A tense fourth quarter began with both teams clearly feeling the pressure, as good playmaking was let down by missed shots at both ends.

Then, with one minute left, the game was blown wide open by back to back threes for the Riders’ Joe Bielak, leaving the game tied with 45 seconds remaining.

With the game on the line, the Rockets got into the halfcourt and moved the ball well as they looked for an opportunity to snatch back the lead.

With a three-pointer enough to tie the game back up, though, the Rockets had no time to relax as the Riders aimed for a triple of their own in the closing seconds.

The Rockets put together a great defensive possession, with each player giving their all to force a contested three which rattled out for a Cartaino defensive rebound.

He took the intentional foul, walked down the court and promptly swished two free throws to ice the game with the score at 88-83.

By Jamie King