Reading Rockets add to roster with treble signing

READING ROCKETS have added a treble of new signings to their roster ahead of the new season.



Meshack Lufile, AJ Basi and Tyler Cartaino have joined the Rockets as they begin a new adventure under coach Dan Peason for the upcoming campaign.



Standing at 6’9 and listed at 109kg, Meshack cuts an imposing figure on the court and will use all of his size to control the paint as centre for the Rockets next season.



A brief spell in Romania’s first division during 2019-20 allowed Meshack to shine and got the Rockets’ attention, as he put up more than 11 points and seven rebounds a game on the best field goal percentage of his pro career.



Meshack said he plans “on bringing a winning culture and experienced veteran leadership” to the squad, adding that he “couldn’t be more happy” with the player-coach relationship he has formed with new coach Dan Pearson.



Pearson clearly feels similarly, and he praised Meshack as a “bruiser with touch and incredible feel for the game” who could contribute “on the court and for the community of Reading”.



Bringing some self-creation and shotmaking to the Rockets this year, AJ Basi is poised to have a great season as another weapon in Coach Pearson’s arsenal. After five years at college and a number more playing overseas, the Canadian-born baller has plenty to offer the team on both ends next season.



AJ comes to the Rockets with a comprehensive basketball résumé that will put him in position to shake up the guard rotation and push up standards across the roster.



Besides his ambitions on the court, AJ is particularly excited to bring joy back to fans who will at long last be able to watch the team in person again.



He said: “I can’t wait to play in-front of our fans and become part of the Reading community.”

Coming off the back of a full four-year spell at Chaminade University, Tyler Cartaino will begin the next step of his basketball journey with the Rockets next season.



A 6’6 swingman who can operate effectively both on and off ball, Tyler is ready to bring valuable versatility and efficient scoring to the team for the 2021/22 season.



Tyler’s time at college allowed him to play an incredibly high standard of basketball, regularly facing off against NBA-level talents when matched up against Division 1 college teams in the US.



Despite only just moving from college to professional basketball, Tyler is already a highly experienced player at the age of 23.



Tyler said: “I hope to be a part of a winning culture and to help bring a championship to the Rockets.”