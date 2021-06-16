Reading Rockets appoint Dan Pearson as new head coach

Reading Rockets have confirmed the appointment of Dan Pearson as the new head coach and academy director at the club.

Pearson replaces the departed Alan Keane who left the Rockets after three years in charge.

The new Rockets coach joins having been assistant coach at the University of Calgary for five years.

“I am thrilled to accept the role of the head coach at Reading Rockets and academy director,” said Pearson.

“I am grateful to the Johnson’s and the rest of the Rocket family for putting their trust in me to help lead this program.

“I relish the opportunity to continue to build on the foundations of those who came before me and am committed to being a singular piece in building a culture and style of basketball that the Reading community can take pride in.”



Club chairman, Gary Johnson said: “I am absolutely thrilled at the prospect of Dan joining us. His North American experience in the States and Canada will be invaluable to Rockets and especially to the academy players the division one men.

“Our contacts across the world gave us a surprising large quantity and quality of applicants but Dan shone through and is definitely the person to take us into the next chap[er of Rockets history as we head for our 25th anniversary next year.

“I wish him all the very best as he takes up this key post and I can assure him that Rockets leadership team and our committed supporters will be keen to meet him and encourage him as he settles in the cosmopolitan town of Reading.”