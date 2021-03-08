Reading Rockets bounce back with Newcastle win after Solent defeat in double header weekend

Reading Rockets 68-95 Solent Kestrels

Reading Rockets came out with a win and a loss after a demanding double-header weekend with games against Newcastle University and Solent Kestrels.

Just four weeks after playing them away was another challenge for Rockets against unbeaten Solent who stuck to the task to record another victory.

The talented and deep Solent squad had shot out of the blocks taking the opening quarter by 35-16 as Rockets turned the ball over seven times to Solent’s two and were more successful in conversion rates of both field goals and treble shots.

Sam Grant opened Rockets scoring with a spin move and O’Showen Williams drove to score early but an 11-0 Solent run dented Rockets’ hopes.



Grant hit the first treble of the game from a great assist from Williams but Solent responded with three of their own.



A Reis Pinnock treble coupled to a Williams finger roll and a Ben Dixon drive in a Rockets 7-0 run reduced the arrears but Solent’s sharpshooters and excellent inside guys took the period 35-16.

A Williams assist to Grant enabled the 6’8” teenager to launch another treble but a Solent tip in and a treble were their responses as the gap widened.



A Pinnock length of the court pass to Sam Toluwase was Rockets final score before the interval where Solent held a 55-28 advantage having dominated the paint by 28 points to Rockets ten and capitalising on Rockets turnovers with 24 points to just 5 from Rockets.

Coach Keane was under no illusions as to the task for the remainder of the game and a 9-4 run at the start of the third period encouraged the hosts before a buzzer beater finish from Solent stopped Rockets advances.



Rockets’ youngest player Ronnie Oguekwe was introduced to the game and made an immediate impression as he hit six points, took down six rebounds and made an assist.

Another Academy youngster Jacob Stanuel-Taitte hit a treble to show the impressive resources at the John Madejski Academy for a source of talent for the future.



An Oguekwe offensive rebound and score lit up the youngster before a Dixon steal and assist to Oguekwe saw Rockets take the final quarter 18-12 and draw the second half 40 points each lifting the team before Sunday’s home game.

Reading Rockets 98 -91 Newcastle University

Having a double-header weekend is always very demanding on the players so with Leome Francis out (knee) and Kivuvu Live out (reaction to a vaccination), head coach Alan Keane had a depleted team.

The starting five of O’Showen Williams, Reis Pinnock, Ben Dixon, Sam Toluwase and Sam Grant played most of the game and contributed significantly to akey win against a team with a 9-3 record and joint third in the table.

Rockets shot out of the blocks with a 19-9 early run as Pinnock lit up the opening exchanges with a pair of assists to Williams and Dixon respectively as well as tipping a Newcastle offense pass out of play.



Grant and Dixon gave dishes to Williams who hit a brace of trebles extending Rockets advantage before a 21-8 Newcastle run saw the teams tied on 30 at the first break.

Newcastle capitalised on their first possession of the second quarter to take the lead for the first time which they extended to 39- 34 as Rockets missed with a few chances.

Both teams scored regularly for the remainder of the period before Jaz Bains hit a treble to cut the deficit and Toluwase and Pinnock stroked trebles to see Rockets behind by 51-54 at the interval.

The 15-minute break was very welcome to the hosts having played unbeaten Solent just 19 hours before.



Rebounding was key to their defensive strategy coupled to matching the sharp shooters in the Newcastle team as Rockets drained three trebles whilst reducing Newcastle to none.



Toluwase hit a treble before taking down an offensive rebound to add to his personal tally as Rockets most improved teenager this season, Sam Grant, scored inside, rebounded exceptionally and caused Newcastle problems.



Bains was quick thinking with an inbound to Pinnock who drove into the paint hard to finish moments before dishing a pass to Dixon to stroke another treble.

Grant took down an offensive rebound to score but with both teams in foul trouble, Newcastle reduced Rockets advantage to just two at 88-86.



Grant appeared to score but the referees called a travel violation but he spurned himself on to play a key part in the end game scenario as he gave an assist to Williams, took down a pair of defensive rebounds and hit three from four from the free-throw line as Rockets great team performance took them to a deserved victory.

Rockets now look forward to another double header next weekend where they travel to Barking Abbey Lions on Saturday before a return to their season-long home venue of the John Madejski Academy on Sunday where they entertain Loughborough Riders.