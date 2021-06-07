Reading Rockets head coach Alan Keane departs club

Reading Rockets has confirmed that head coach Alan Keane has departed the club.

A statement on the clubs websites reads: “It is with disappointment from both parties that Rockets’ Chairman Gary Johnson announces that Head Coach and Academy Director Alan Keane is leaving the Club.”



Keane had held the post as Rockets head coach for three years as he used his years of experience and helped several men and women to secure scholarships at top American colleges under his guidance.



“His is going to be a tough job for me to fill,” said Rockets’ chairman Gary Johnson.

“But I’m thrilled to say Alan is helping find his replacement.

“We have faith that the right person is out there and we need patience to find that person.

Keane added that he was leaving the best job in English basketball at a very exciting time for the club but his family circumstances now mean he’s moving to Scotland so there’s no way he can stay, much to his disappointment. He said: “It is with deepest sadness that my time with Reading Rockets and JMA Rockets is coming to an end. The club and academy is a special place.

“The resources, provisions, aspirations and people involved are first class. My time at Reading gave me more than a job, more than coaching and more than basketball, it came with friendship and a family atmosphere.

“I will forever be thankful to Rockets, JMA, the Johnson family and the players who all gave me incredibly opportunities on a daily basis.

“To say I will miss the club and academy is hugely understated. However I’m truly excited for whoever takes on my current role knowing what’s ahead for the club as it continues to progress and go from strength to strength.”