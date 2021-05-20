Reading Rockets Ladies fall to play-off defeat against Loughborough Riders

Reading Rockets fell to defeat in the quarter-final of the Championship play-offs as Loughborough Riders progressed.



Riders won the tip and scored as Rockets took time to settle and missed both their opening lay-ups before getting into their groove with excellent inside work and only giving away one foul in the opening eight minutes.



A tied first quarter was a fair reflection on the game as the score was level on 12 at the first break.

The second period wasn’t much different as both Riders and Rockets played to their strengths as Riders stroked four trebles against Rockets transition and field goals.



The score swapped with almost every play and was again level on 30 each with just nine seconds to play when Riders hit a pair of free throws to go in with a slight advantage.



A 7-0 Rockets at the end of the quarter gave Rockets hopes of getting to the semi-final stages as Rockets’ younger team members made significant contributions as Comesana had to be rested with three personal fouls.



A 7-0 Riders run ensued bringing the game level on 45 points each. Riders extended their run to 12-2 before head coach Luque Lliria called a time-out.



His Rockets team responded well and were just a single point behind at 51-52 when a brace

of three point plays hurt Rockets.



Riders saw the game out 62-53 despite the valiant efforts of Rockets Ladies.