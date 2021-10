READING students were asked to decorate spooky fictional characters to celebrate Hallowe’en this week.

Theale Green School, on Church Street, Theale, saw pupils and staff members getting creative with their pumpkins.

The winning student pumpkin was a design of Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

And the winning staff one was Ms Cooze’s design of Coraline, voted for by 60 students.

Other creations included Eeyore, Winnie the Pooh, Spiderman and more.