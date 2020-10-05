Reading sign Esteves on loan deal from FC Porto

Reading has confirmed a deadline day signing as Tomas Esteves joins the Royals on a season-long loan deal from FC Porto.

The 18-year-old right-back becomes the second signing in two days after Alfa Semedo also joined on loan from Benfica.

Esteves is currently in his homeland with the Portugal Under-20 squad and will remain on international duty until he arrives at Bearwood Park to train with his new teammates in the middle of next week.

Reading manager Veljko Paunović said, “Tomás is a young, talented, versatile full-back, full of promise, potential and a real hunger to succeed. He will add good competition for places amongst our squad and I am delighted he has agreed to join us at Reading.

“I wish him well during his time with his country this week, we look forward to welcoming him to Bearwood and I am excited to start working with him as part of this special group of players.”

Esteves came through the youth ranks with Porto to win the UEFA Youth League in 2019, starting in the same side as Wolves’ new teenage striker Fábio Silva to beat Chelsea in the final in Switzerland.

Tomás broke into the first team at Estádio do Dragão last season; given the number 2 shirt last summer he made his debut in a Taça da Liga victory last year before earning his Primeira Liga bow in Porto’s draw with Clube Desportivo das Aves in June.

A Portuguese international from an early age, Esteves played for the Portugal Under-21s a little more than a year ago – despite being only 17 years of age.