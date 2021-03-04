Wokingham.Today

Reading stars join Wokingham GP to promote Covid vaccine

by Andy Preston

Reading players Michael Morrison and Josh Laurent have joined Wokingham GP Dr Amit Sharma in encouraging people to get the covid vaccine.

Reading’s Madejski Stadium has become a Mass Vaccination Centre, and Dr Sharma is hoping to dispel the myths surrounding the vaccine and encourages everyone to have a jab when it is their turn.

“As a football fan I have really missed being on the terraces cheering my team on and I can’t wait to get back there,” said Dr Sharma, Clinical Director of the Earley+ Primary Care Network. 

 “More than 20 million people have had the vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines are safe and effective against coronavirus. 

“So if you are given the opportunity to get jabbed then please do so. Vaccinating as many people as we can is the most effective way of tackling this pandemic and eventually lifting lockdown.”

There’s lots of questions and answers around the vaccine on www.berkshirewestccg.nhs.uk along with a walk through video of the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Madejski Stadium.

