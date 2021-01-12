Reading students benefit from university hardship appeal

STUDENTS at the University of Reading have received more than £60,000 in donations to help them through the pandemic.

This is thanks to alumni and supporters who have banded together and raised tens of thousands of pounds for the University’s Student Hardship Appeal.

The money will now be used to help fund the academic year and provide free financial advice to all students enrolled at the university.

Dylan Parkes, director of alumni and supporter engagement at the University of Reading, said: “The generosity of donors giving to the Student Hardship Appeal has been tremendous.”

According to Mr Parkes, the University received five times the normal requests for emergency help at the beginning of the academic year, and these donations will make sure students who need additional financial support will get it when it matters the most.

“Although our work is far from done, we could not have made it this far without the support of our community. To all our donors — thank you for your ongoing support,” he added.

Professor Robert Van de Noort, vice-chancellor of the University of Reading, said that students today are facing some of the most challenging circumstances in the University’s history.

“Our donors responded to these exceptional times with exceptional generosity,” he added.

“Every donation, no matter its size, has contributed to the success of our students this term.

While the challenge isn’t yet over, the response of our alumni has shown how much we can achieve when we work together.”

To find out more, visit: sites.reading.ac.uk/imagine/project/supporting-students-in-urgent-financial-need