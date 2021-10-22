Reading Tango Club offers two free classes for Tango Week starting tomorrow

FREE TANGO classes are being run next week, bringing the Argentine dance to Reading.

Reading Tango Club is offering free taster classes as part of Tango Week, organised by the UK Argentine Tango Association.

Two sessions are being held at St Luke’s Hall on Erleigh Road tomorrow and on Monday.

Tomorrow’s class runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and provides an introduction to Argentine tango.

The Monday class runs from 7.15pm to 8.15pm and is for complete beginners.

Attendees must shows proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test taken that day.

The club holds weekly classes and organises the annual Reading Tango Festival, which attracts dancers from across the UK and Europe.

For more information, visit: www.readingtango.com