Reading theatre company RABBLE brings puppets and adventure in festive show

THE FAIRY tale that inspired Disney’s Frozen will whisk audiences on a magical journey at South Street Arts this Christmas.

A story all about overcoming difficulties with love and support, Hans Christian Anderson’s The Snow Queen seems like the perfect show for RABBLE Theatre to put on.

After the Reading-based company’s previous show, Who Killed Alfred Oliver?, was cut short due to covid, general manager Emma Lawrence said they all need a “good laugh”.

She said: “We’ve seen some tough times recently, but I can’t wait to watch this show with family – young and old – and enjoy the beauty of imaginative, live theatre.”

Written by Anna Wheatley, who wrote RABBLE’S former festive shows, this family-friendly adaptation includes lots of puppetry and humour.

Audiences will see heroine Gerda be greeted by a talking reindeer Bae and meet the evil Ice Queen on her travels.

John Luther, director of South Street Arts Centre, said having RABBLE back at the venue for a third year is exciting.

“Their A Christmas Carol was unforgettable and Hansel and Gretel also received amazing praise from our audiences, so we’re looking forward to this epic adventure,” he said.

“Everyone’s had a tough time with the pandemic, but none more so than RABBLE, and we’re delighted to be hosting them at this important time.”

The company also offers a pay what you can performance, discounts, a signed performance and free tickets to those who can’t afford to attend.

Dani Davies, RABBLE’s executive director, said: “RABBLE is Reading’s theatre company and we will always do what we can to keep theatre accessible for all.

“Local people have got us through these dark days and we can’t wait to welcome our friends back for this heart-warming piece of spellbinding theatre.”

The production will run from Friday, December 3 until Friday, December 24.

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to: whatsonreading.com/snow-queen