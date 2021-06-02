Reading theatre is ready to build its Rep

READING Rep Theatre has announced its opening season in its new permanent home this autumn.

The season, Reading Rep: Reborn, will begin with DORIAN, an adaption of The Picture of Dorian Gray, on October 13, followed by A Christmas Carol, Jekyll and Hyde, Alby The Penguin Saves The World and finishing with A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The five productions will be performed in Reading Rep’s newly built cultural arts hub, on Kings Road.

The venue will open its doors on September 15 with a gala, to celebrate the company’s new premises.

Paul Stacey, artistic director of Reading Rep Theatre, said: “Announcing this brilliant five-show season in our new venue with locally, regionally and nationally leading artists is the culmination of eight years

of work for Reading Rep, beginning when I founded the company with a £500 overdraft in 2012.

“As we return to live performance, bringing our community together to share stories and experiences, and to laugh and celebrate is more important than ever. We are so excited to welcome audiences into our new home.”

Each production will be accompanied by an innovative, as part of Reading Rep’s ENGAGE programme, which provides educational workshops for young children.

As part of the programme, 10% of tickets for all productions will be offered for free with all productions having accompanying access performances.

The company’s new cultural hub includes a 180-seat theatre, a learning centre, backstage areas, new front of house facilities, and a café/bar.

For more, visit readingrep.com