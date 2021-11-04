Wokingham.Today

Reading to host climate emergency march as Alok Sharma heads COP26 in Glasgow

by Phil Creighton0
cop26 globe
The COP26 Globe at the Hydro. Photograph: Karwai Tang/ UK Government

PEOPLE in Reading are being urged to make some noise this weekend over global warming.

On Saturday, a march will take place through the town centre, and organisers want those taking part to blow whistles, ring bells or bang drums to let their views be heard about the climate emergency.

And marchers are also being asked to wear colourful clothing or paint their faces with an animal, flower or globe design.

The move is part of a series of events taking place in Reading on Saturday as the COP26 event takes place in Glasgow, where 120 leaders are gathered for what is being dubbed the “last, best chance” to help keep global warming to no more than 1.5ºC.

Nathan Hunt, pastor at Shinfield Baptist Church said it was important people did not stay quiet over the climate emergency.

“This is our chance to urge world leaders to be serious about reducing global temperature,” he said.

“I was thinking of joining a march in London then I realised we have the opportunity to do something on our doorstep. If people up and down the country make a noise, that will get the message over that urgent action is needed now.”

The event starts at 1pm on the junction of West Street and Broad Street and ends at St Laurence Church in Blagrave Street.

The charity Friends of the Earth are staging a series of talks and an exhibition in the church where people can also make a climate pledge.

“It could be marchers will commit to eating less meat, use less plastic or to pray for the success of Cop26,” added Mr Hunt.

“Pledges can be written on paper and pinned to a board to demonstrate we are serious about this.”

“The great injustice of global warming is that those who have done the least to cause the problem are suffering the most. This is a great chance to urge world leaders to do all they can to reduce the increase in global temperatures.”

Reading West MP Alok Sharma is president of the COP 26 event in Glasgow.

Addressing leaders on Monday, he said: “The science is clear that the window of time we have to keep the goal of 1.5℃ alive , and to avoid the worst effects of climate change, is closing fast.

“But with political will and commitment, we can, and must, deliver an outcome in Glasgow the world can be proud of.”

Wokingham Today

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

