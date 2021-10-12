Reading Today – Reading’s new champion – to go on sale next week

The publishers of Wokingham Today are delighted to announce that it is to publish a new sister title, Reading Today.

The new title will cover Reading borough.

It will be three papers in one: a NEWS section packed with stories from across Reading. The focus is on people who live and work in Reading borough and what matters to them, be it roadworks, fetes, business, shopping or crime.

Section two will be LEISURE TODAY, an eight-page guide to spare time. This will include big interviews, theatre previews and reviews, what’s on information, a music page and lifestyle matters.

The third section will be SPORT TODAY, a comprehensive guide to everything happening across Reading and Wokingham. The main focus will be Reading FC, and there will be unrivalled coverage of grassroots sport – in pictures as well as words.

It’s sure to be a winner with Reading audiences.

The paper will go on sale on Wednesdays from October 20.

It is accompanied by website readingtoday.online. Updated across the week, this will bring the latest news to readers, including items from the paper.

Reading Today and Wokingham Today are part of a social enterprise dedicated to providing residents with free-to-access local news. The titles are also hyperlocal publications, they are part of the community it serves.

As part of this, we run a training programme for aspiring journalists, giving them vital experience and a foot on the ladder. This is a mixture of short-term placements to on-the-job experience to obtain their NTCJ qualification. We are currently encouraging applications for the next candidates.

The two papers will be edited by Phil Creighton, who this month celebrates his 25th year in journalism, with most of his career based in the Reading and Wokingham areas.

“We are delighted to launch Reading Today,” he said. “Often when I’m out on stories, people say to me they wished we published a Reading edition. They were envious of the quality journalism we are producing for Wokingham borough.

“We are now able to meet this demand, and have received great support from community leaders who can’t wait for us to launch.

“Reading Today is Reading’s new champion and we can’t wait for the first edition to hit the streets.”

The paper will be on sale is all good newsagents, supermarkets, petrol stations across Reading, and can also be found in selected libraries, leisure centres and Broad St Mall.