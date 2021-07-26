Reading top of the nosh for restaurant spending

READING has been ranked as one of the UK’s biggest spenders as restaurant-goers spend more time dining out following the pandemic.

Research by card payments provider Dojo has revealed that spending in the town jumped by 50% between Monday, May 17 and Sunday, May 23 — the week after restaurants were able to open indoors.

Our neighbouring town ranked 50th in the country for the week on week spending rise while Slough came in at number 16, with an 85% increase.

Reading also came 40th for increases in spending in pubs, recording a 34.4% increase

in payments.

Jon Knott, head of customer insights at Dojo, said: “After over a year of lockdowns and restrictions, it is no wonder that we’re eager to get back to normality, and for some of us, this includes going out for dinner at the local restaurant.

“On 17 May, 23% more restaurants were able to trade compared to the previous week. These relaxed restrictions also meant that 67% more pubs were also able to trade.”

Stoke-on-Trent was ranked as the country’s biggest spender, seeing a 195% increase in spending at restaurant dining.