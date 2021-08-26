Wokingham.Today

Reading Town Meal to return in September, appeals for volunteers

by Phil Creighton0
Reading Town Meal
Reading Town Meal Picture: Alison Cross

FOOD lovers can enjoy a feast of entertainment at this year’s Reading Town Meal as it celebrates its tenth anniversary. 

Held at Forbury Gardens on Saturday, September 25, the event is encouraging volunteers to come forward and help on the day.

Running from noon until 4pm, an afternoon of live music, workshops and free food will be enjoyed by the community.

And Reading College students will be cooking up a storm with food from local farms and allotments.

Previous meals include tagine, curry, hotpot and ragout, all served with salad, and followed by a special crumble. 

After covid forced the event to go online last autumn, it has already confirmed its first workshop will be the Fungi Farmer starting a week of online workshops ahead of Saturday’s main event.

Reading Town Meal
Reading Town Meal Picture: Alison Cross

Taking place on Monday, September 20, at 7pm, he will be giving a guide to mycology, which includes a lesson on growing your own edible mushrooms.

Sharon Fitton, chair of the Town Meal steering group, said she is really excited to be back at Forbury Gardens this year.

“The event is all about celebrating our community and there is no better way to do that than sharing a meal together outside, especially after the last 18 months,” she said. 

“As well as the three course meal, there will be tasty things to buy from traders such as The Grumpy Goat and Linda’s Preserves and we’ll also be joined by local bands Dolly and the Clothes Pegs and The Pickin LunchTimers.”

Reading Town Meal
Reading Town Meal volunteers Picture: Alison Cross

Ms Fitton added they are looking for volunteers to help them make it a “year to remember”.

She said: “There are lots of different roles from helping collect the beautiful fruit and veg from our amazing growers and taking it to Reading College to be cooked into the meal to stewarding on the day.”

To register interest, or for more information, log on to: readingtownmeal.org.uk

