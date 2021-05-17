Reading UK Recovery Ambassadors wanted

WOKINGHAM Borough residents have the opportunity to help kickstart Reading’s economy by becoming Recovery Ambassadors.

Reading UK is urging the local community to volunteer as Welcome Ambassadors to support the reopening of Berkshire’s shops and services.

The community interest firm is launching a mobile visitor information service at Reading Station and wants residents to share their local knowledge with travellers.

According to Reading UK, from July 2021, the Ambassadors will “represent” Reading and the surrounding area.

Nigel Horton-Baker, executive director of Reading UK, said: “If you are looking for a stimulating volunteer role and want to help Reading’s recovery by helping people and sharing your pride in Reading, why not consider becoming one of our Welcome Ambassadors?

“We want to welcome visitors back to Reading, ensure they can get to wherever they need to go and take away an understanding of what there is to do and see while they are here.”

Reading UK said it is now looking for people with good knowledge of the area and its geography.

The Ambassadors will operate in a Covid-safe manner, following Government guidelines, and will be based inside the train station at a mobile tourist information stand.

On Wednesday, May 19, Reading UK is holding a virtual session for anybody who wishes to find out more about volunteering as a Welcome Ambassador.

To register, contact alex@livingreading.co.uk