Reading University students report drink spiking: enhanced security measures promised

DRINK spiking has been reported by students attending the University of Reading, with incidents taking place both on campus and in town venues.

The university says that some students have also reported receiving puncture wounds.

It says it is assisting the police and trying to find the responsible persons.

As part of its response, the university’s bar and venues managers, and staff at the students’ union have been working on a number of enhanced security and welfare measures to help keep students safe.

This includes additional security staff, enhance searches and anti-drink-spiking measures.

There are a number of support systems available including a student welfare team, and Reading Buses has launched a free shuttle bus, 360, between campus and Wokingham Road and Erleigh Road to help students get home safely.

The university urges anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to contact police, or call campus security emergency line on 0118 378 6300.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Robert Van de Noort said: “I am appalled and deeply concerned about these reports.

“I have a message for anyone considering spiking anyone’s drink or drugging them: think very hard about your actions, and the very serious impact it will have on other people, and on yourself.

“If you are found to have done this, you would face disciplinary action and risk your future at the University, and are likely to face serious criminal charges.

“For our students, please continue to look out for each other, familiarise yourself with the actions you can take, and tell staff straight away if you see anything suspicious.

“Together we will do all we can to keep each other safe.”

The University’s student welfare team are providing support to those students who have come forward to report incidents.

Any student who has concerns about their welfare, or the welfare of another student, should call 0118 378 4777 or email studentwelfare@reading.ac.uk.