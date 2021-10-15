Reading v Barnsley preview: Royals host struggling Tykes at SCL

READING are looking to build a winning run when they return from the international break to face Barnsley.

The Royals earned a smash and grab win away at Cardiff prior to the break, where just one short on target was enough to take the points as Junior Hoilett netted against his former club.

Having earned their first away clean sheet of the season in Wales, the Royals pushed themselves up to 10th in the Championship table as their impressive form of four wins from their last five helped to fix the damage of a disappointing start.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s visitors to the Select Car Leasing Stadium have had a dramatic fall from grace having been last season’s surprise package where they reached the play-off semi-finals.

Valérien Ismaël’s superb with the Tykes didn’t go unnoticed as he was poached by West Bromwich Albion as they look to bounce back having been relegated from the Premier League.

Barnsley not only lost their manager, but lost one of their most influential players, Alex Mowatt, who linked up with Ismaël at Albion.

Barnsley have struggled to recover from the loss of two pivotal figures at the club and have endured a dismal start to the 2021/22 campaign.

They are currently in the relegation zone in 22nd place with eight points from 11 matches under new manager Markus Schopp who has managed just one win.

Barnsley’s only win of the season came on the opening day against Coventry City, but their form has been miserable ever since with five defeats and five draws in their last 10.

They are also the joint lowest scorers in the division with seven goals in 11 matches, and have conceded 14.

Reading took the points on Barnsley’s last visit to the SCL in September 2020 with goals from Yakou Meite and Michael Olise giving the hosts a 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, the last meeting between the teams later that season ended all square as Alex Mowatt’s penalty cancelled out Ovie Ejaria’s opener.