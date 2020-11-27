Reading v Bristol City preview: Royals host high-flying Robins on Sky Sports

The Royals are back in front of the Sky Sports cameras again, but will be hoping to break the curse of recent defeats on TV when they host Bristol City on Saturday (12.30pm kick off).



Reading have featured on TV several times in the last weeks following their superb start to the season, which saw them have a seven point lead at the top of the Championship.

However, their form has dramatically dipped which has seen them fall to defeat against Coventry City, Stoke City and Bournemouth as the featured Championship game on Sky Sports.

But Veljko Paunovic’s side will have a shot at redemption when they face high-flying Bristol City at the Madejski Stadium.



The Royals dropped had a fall from grace as they fell down from first to sixth place in the table after their defeat to Bournemouth.

They were overtaken by five more sides in the same weekend, including Bristol City who jumped up to third after Famara Diedhiou’s goal ensured they took the points against bottom side Derby County.

The Robins were the only side to keep pace with Reading as they both made an immense start to the season, but the recent collapse in form sees Bristol a point above the Royals going into the midweek fixtures.

Bristol host Watford, while Reading are away to Millwall on Wednesday evening.

The Royals have faced Bristol City 98 times in league and cup history, with both sides equal at 39 victories each, and 20 draws.

From December 2010- January 2017, Reading had the upper hand over the Robins with seven consecutive wins, however since then the Royals have beaten them just once in their last six fixtures.



The Robins took the bragging rights in both meetings last season, beating the Royals 1-0 at Ashton Gate and defeated them by the same scoreline at the Madejski in January after a winner from Jamie Paterson.

And Paterson has been Bristol’s most clinical threat this season, with three goals and two assists from 12 games.



Meanwhile, Lucas Joao continued his super scoring form despite Reading’s faltering form as he netted against Bournemouth to claim his seventh Championship goal in 11 games.

Similar to Reading, Bristol are also under new management this season after Dean Holden took charge of the club in place of Lee Johnson, who had been manager of the club for four years before he was dismissed in July.

Holden first joined as caretaker head coach of the Robins before taking up the role on a full-time basis in August and has made a positive impact early in the season.