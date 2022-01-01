Reading v Derby County preview: Royals host Rams in 2022 opener

Reading FC are hoping to be back in action to host Derby County at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Monday, January 3.

The Royals have been one of many teams that have had a depleted squad due to covid-19 and injuries, causing three successive fixtures in December to be postponed.

Veljko Paunovic’s side were last in action on Saturday, December 11 when they lost 1-0 at West Brom which put them just a place above the Championship drop zone in 21st.

There are parallels to draw between the two sides who have both been punished with points deductions this season.

Reading were hit with a six-point deduction, meanwhile, Derby have been severely punished with two deductions seeing them lose 21 points in total, leaving them at the foot of the table.

Despite their problems off the pitch, the Rams have found some form on the pitch with six wins, 10 draws and seven defeats putting them on seven points.

It will take a monumental effort from Wayne Rooney’s team to avoid the drop, with a 14 point gap separating them from the relegation zone and Reading in 21st.

They have struggled to find the net with regularity and have scored just 19 goals in 23 matches.

However, they have been formidable at the other end of the pitch and boast one of the finest defensive records in the division.

They have conceded 21 goals, a record that is only bettered by the top two in the Championship, Bournemouth and Fulham, and fourth-placed West Brom.

Derby have picked up some inspired results this season with some spirited displays last month that earned them a goalless draw at Fulham on the back of a magnificent 3-2 victory over league leaders Bournemouth.

They managed to heap more misery on another team hopeful of promotion on Monday, December 27 when they earned three points at home to West Brom, with Colin Kazim Richards goal proving to be decisive.

The last meeting between the teams saw Derby take the points with a 1-0 triumph earlier in the season as Craig Forsyth netted the only goal of the game.

The Royals were victorious on the Rams’ last visit to the SCL with a 3-1 win in April 2021 with goals from Michael Olise, George Puscas and Lucas Joao.