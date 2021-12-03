Reading v Hull City preview: Royals hope to tame in-form Tigers

Reading will look to turn their away form into home momentum when they host Hull City on Saturday.

The Royals earned a shock win away at Swansea City to make it two wins on the road in succession.

Meanwhile, they will face one of the league’s in form teams on Saturday when Hull make the trip to the Select Car Leasing Staium.

Grant McCann’s team have hauled themselves away from the relegation places with four wins in their last four matches.

The Tigers have been in fine form which has seen them beat Barnsley, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Millwall to climb up to 19th in the Championship table.

Their 2-1 win at home to Millwall last weekend with goals from George Honeyman and Ryan Longman puts them two places and one point adobe the Royals heading into the match.

Hull had a difficult start to the season and had just two wins to their name before their impressive run of form that has seen them steer four points away from the relegation places.

They now have six wins, three draws and 11 defeats after 20 matches having won promotion from League One last season as division champions.

Hull have a tighter defensive record than Reading, with 23 conceded, while the Royals have let in 32.

However, the Tigers have struggled at the other end of the pitch and have managed to net just 16 times in the league, compared to Reading’s 26.

The team’s last met at the SCL in February 2020, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Jordan Obita opened the scoring but Mallik Wilks salvaged a point for Hull with an 82nd minute goal.

Reading have a poor recent record against Hull, winning just one of their last 12 meetings.