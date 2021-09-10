Reading v QPR preview: Royals face unbeaten Rangers in hoops battle

READING will be looking to break the unbeaten record of Queens Park Rangers when they do battle at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.



The Royals will be hoping to right some wrongs following the end of the international break after

a tricky start to the 2021/22 Championship season.



Veljko Paunović’s side have just three points on the board after the first five games with one win and

four defeats.



They are on a run of three consecutive defeats which leaves them just one place above the relegation zone, with currently the worst defensive record in England’s top four divisions.



To make matters worse the injuries have been mounting up with Lucas João, Yakou Méïté, Tom McIntyre, Felipe Araruna all facing spells on the sidelines.



Reading were able to add to their squad despite several difficulties in the transfer window with the addition of six new players.



It has been a different tale for QPR who have made an excellent start to the new campaign.



They are currently in third place, with three and two draws from their opening five matches.



After an opening day draw at home to Millwall, Mark Warburton’s team have earned victories away at Hull City, Middlesbrough and at home to Coventry City.



QPR finished in ninth last season and had a much improved second after they had looked to be in the midst of a relegation battle with a stuttering start.



Their enhanced form saw them finish just two points behind seventh-placed Reading.



Lyndon Dykes currently leads the goalscoring charts for QPR with three league goals, while John Swift is Reading’s top scorer, also with three, and two assists to his name.



The Royals had the bragging rights over Saturday’s opponents away from home last season.



Michael Olise netted a stoppage-time winner at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to gift Reading

a 1-0 win.



Meanwhile, the sides played out a 1-1 stalemate at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after Méïté cancelled out Dykes’ opener in March.