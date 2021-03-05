Reading v Sheffield Wednesday preview: Royals host relegation battling Owls as play-off hunt continues

Reading will be aiming to pile the misery on relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday when they meet at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.



The Royals ensured that they fixed their recent torrid home form with a 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening in their second 1-0 win in a row.



Sheffield Wednesday have had a difficult season on and off the pitch, which began with them being deducted six points for breaching financial regulations.



The Sheffield club are in the midst of a fight for Championship survival and lost a vital relegation six-pointer on Wednesday night after a Rotherham United stole a last-gasp winner.



The result leaves the Owls in 23rd poistion in the table and seven points away from safety.



There is also a new man at the helm after Darren Moore was appointed as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager this week.



Tony Pulis had held the position at the start of the season, but only managed 10 games before he was dismissed.

Moore has a huge task on his hands to pull the club away from the relegation places, with their goal-shy attack a major problem for the new boss to fix if they are to have a chance of survival.



Only bottom side Wycombe Wanderers have score less goals than Wednesday, who have managed just 24 goals from 32 games.



The Royals will be without both Michael Morrison and Andy Rinomhota who are set for a short spell on the sidelines with muscle injuries.



Meanwhile, Yakou Méïté is expected to face a late fitness test but is more likely to be ready for action the following week.