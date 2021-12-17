READING WELCOME LUTON IN CLUB?S 150TH BIRTHDAY BASH

READING welcome Luton Town to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in a momentous occasion that marks the 150th anniversary of the club.

Established in 1871, the Royals have a proud history as one of the oldest club’s in the English football league and celebrate the milestone this weekend.

One of Reading’s finest moments in their history came against Luton, when the Royals were crowned as the Simod Cup champions in 1988 with a 4-1 triumph at Wembley Stadium.

Reading have faced one of their most difficult season’s in recent memory in the Championship having been hit with severe injury issues, a transfer embargo and a six point deduction.

That leaves them in 21st position in the table, just two points above the relegation zone heading into this Saturday’s game after their defeat at West Brom last weekend.

Luton come into the contest smack bang in the middle of the league table in 12th, eight points above Reading.

The Hatters earned a credible draw on Saturday against league leaders Fulham with Elijah Adebayo’s leveller cancelling out Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener.

Despite that positive result, Luton are winless in their last four league matches which saw them defeated by QPR and Cardiff City either side of a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest.

Reading and Luton met four times last season with two league matches, while they drew each other in both domestic cup competitions

Luton took the spoils in both cup fixtures with 1-0 wins in both.

Reading took three points in the Championship match at the SCL on Boxing Day with goals from Tom McIntyre and Alfa Semedo.

The teams then took a point each in a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road in April.

Veljko Paunovic is hoping to have some senior members of the squad back for selection after John Swift, Femi Azeez, Andy Yiadom and Danny Drinkwater all missed the trip to West Brom.

The Serbian boss said that he is hopeful that Swift, who is Reading’s top scorer with eight league goals and nine assists this season, will be fit for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Adebayo has been Luton’s man of the season so far with 10 goals to his name putting him fifth in the scoring charts.