Reading West MP Alok Sharma praises Tower Cold Chain for sustainable pharmaceutical logistics

A THEALE-based pharmaceutical thermal protection specialist welcomed a visit from Reading West MP Alok Sharma last week.

Fresh from his duties as President of the COP26 summit, Alok Shama visited Tower Cold Chain to see first-hand the role it has played in transporting covid vaccines in a safe and sustainable way.

The company says Mr Sharma was able to witness the company’s developments in robust, reliable, and reusable temperature-controlled pharmaceutical supply chain solutions.

The company says that its product range is all fully reusable, reflecting its global focus on promoting circularity in cold chain delivery.

This means they can be recirculated thousands of times in their lifetime, significantly minimising waste through longevity.

Mr Sharma said: “I was delighted to visit Tower Cold Chain, who deliver sustainable pharmaceutical logistics which, during my visit, I heard includes the transport of vital vaccines to combat covid.

“As such they are playing their role in keeping people safe.”

He added: “It was good to learn that a local firm is now a leader in the pharmaceutical logistics industry, providing high value technical and scientific jobs and helping to put Theale on the map.”