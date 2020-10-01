Reading will ‘learn from mistakes’ in transfer window says Paunovic

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said the club will ‘learn from mistakes’ in the transfer window after enduring a frustrating window thus far.

The Royals have brought in three players in total in Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria and Lewis Gibson on loan, but are potentially lacking squad depth ahead of a long season.

“We are not going to say we’re not looking for depth,” said Paunovic.

“We’re very happy with the guys we have. If there are chances to improve our depth then we’ll take a decision.

“We focus on our guys, our squad. They are full committed to see the opportunity ahead. We have a plan, a strong team and a strong spirit and that keeps me calm.

“We will learn from the mistakes or experiences from this transfer window. We’re not going to look back at things that weren’t in our control.

“We’ll learn from it. We don’t want to live in the past. We’re looking at our next challenge and we have other players on our list.”

The Royals had been strongly linked with signing Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme on a loan deal, however they were beaten to his signature by AFC Bournemouth.

“With Riquelme, there are always third parties in control,” Paunovic continued.

“The third party came in with a better offer and you have to be ready to accept this. We did our best but somebody else came on the other side and promised maybe something better.”

Paunovic’s side go into Saturday’s clash against Watford having won all three of their Championship games and the Reading boss is ready for his side to compete against the newly Premier League relegated side.

“We’ll be ready to compete against Watford.

“Every opponent is a special opponent and we have a special approach for them. We also will work on what we can control.

“They are performing very well and have a very good squad and a very good coach, but we will focus on our pluses. We want to recover as many guys as possible over the international break.”

Paunovic also provided an injury update on Lucas Joao, John Swift, Andy Yiadom and Felipe Araruna.

“Joao is recovering very well. His healing has been very good and he will be a last minute decision for Saturday.

“Felipe Araruna will be a long term injury, eight to 10 weeks we’re told. Yiadom and Swift are medium to long term injuries

“Swift is staying here and is doing well. The specialist said he was looking good and we’ll assess him week by week.”