Reading Women 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women: Frustrated Royals misfire in goalless draw

Reading Women were left frustrated as they were held to a goalless draw by Tottenham Hotspur Women at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals had the better chances throughout the game and came closest when jess Fishlock struck the post at the end of the first-half.

The visitors also had chances, mostly on the break, but Reading keeper Grace Moloney made some important saves to earn a clean sheet.

The point keeps Reading in sixth position in the Women’s Super League table after 17 matches.

14/03/2021,Reading FCW vs Tottenham Hotspur Women – NG Sports Photography

Reading came out with the early attacking intent as Emma Harries burst into the box but was stopped by a strong challenge from Spurs captain Shelina Zadorsky in the opening minute.

The visitors had their first shot at Grace Moloney’s goal in the third minute but the Royals keeper gathered a tame effort from Alanna Kennedy after she worked space to hit a low drive from 25 yards out.

Reading were getting joy winning the ball in Spurs’ half with a high press that almost paid off as Angharad James battled to win the ball and floated in a brilliant high ball for Amalie Eikeland to challenge but she headed wide.

14/03/2021,Reading FCW vs Tottenham Hotspur Women – NG Sports Photography

Reading were on top but almost fell behind after a dangerous corner by Ria Percival which tested Moloney who managed to punch far enough away from danger before the Royals defence got organised to clear their lines.

Jess Fishlock took the ball down expertly on her chest to play the ball into the path of Harries in the box, but she didn’t manage to get a good connection on goal with her shot.

14/03/2021,Reading FCW vs Tottenham Hotspur Women – NG Sports Photography

Kelly Chambers’ side continued to ask questions of the Tottenham defence going forward and won a few corners in quick succession towards the end of the half but the away side were organised.

Emma Mitchell played a superb ball into the box to find the run of Eikeland who forced yet another corner, but Fara Williams’ delivery was gathered by the keeper.

14/03/2021,Reading FCW vs Tottenham Hotspur Women – NG Sports Photography

The best chance of the half fell the way of Fishlock in the 44th minute as she got in behind the Spurs defence and looked destined to score but her shot smacked the inside of the post.

Spurs created the first big chance of the second half when Abbie McManus played a through ball to find Rosella Ayane who tried to pick out Angela Addison at the back post, but the Spurs forward couldn’t get enough contact to convert on the full stretch.

14/03/2021,Reading FCW vs Tottenham Hotspur Women – NG Sports Photography

There were some half hearted appeals for a Reading penalty when Eikeland went down in the box but Spurs broke quickly and came close to taking the lead through Ayane who got into the box, wide on the right, but Moloney kept her near post guarded to make the save.

The dancing feet of Harries on the left opened up the Spurs defence and she pulled the ball back into the middle for Eikeland, but Spurs keeper Mikalsen made a stop from point blank range to keep the game scoreless.

14/03/2021,Reading FCW vs Tottenham Hotspur Women – NG Sports Photography

Reading were almost made to play for a sloppy piece of defending when Kristine Leine let the ball run and then played a stray pass to Moloney just a few yards from her goal-line, but she managed to clear to avoid a disastrous own goal.

Chambers made her first change with 15 minutes left as Danielle Carter replaced Harries. Another double change came five minutes after as Deanna Cooper and Beth Roberts replaced Fishlock and Lily Woodham.

A testing cross from caused problems for Reading but Bartrip made a crucial intervention to clear the ball out for a corner with Spurs players lurking to latch onto the ball.

14/03/2021,Reading FCW vs Tottenham Hotspur Women – NG Sports Photography

Moloney then made a stunning stop moments later to keep out a close-range header from Kennedy at the back post as she parried behind for another corner.

Neither side were able to find the cutting edge to snatch three points as Reading played out their eighth draw of the season.

Reading’s next fixture in the WSL is away at Manchester City on Sunday, March 27.

Reading Women: Moloney, Leine, Mitchell, Woodham, Bartrip, Harding (c), Fishlock, James, Williams, Harries, Eikeland

Subs: Nayler, Cooper, Roberts, Childerhouse, Flores, Jeon, Carter



Tottenham Women: Mikalsen, Zadorsky (c), Green, Davison, Percival, Addison, Worm, Kennedy, McManus, Ayane, Morgan

Subs: Martin, Harrop, Peplow, Dean, Williams, Graham, Quinn