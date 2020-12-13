Reading Women 1-2 Manchester United Women: League leaders find late goal to beat Royals

Reading Women couldn’t stop the momentum of league leaders Manchester United who found a late winner through Hayley Ladd to take three points at the Madejski Stadium

United went ahead through Leah Galton in the first-half, but Fishlock’s effort found the net after taking a cruel touch off Molly Turner.

But the Red Devils hit back in the 82nd minute as Ladd headed in from close range to keep their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The Royals are in sixth position having not won any of their last five league fixtures.

United threatened early with a trio of corners in the first three minutes of the game, but the Royals stayed organised to clear the danger.

Reading then got forward to create a chance when Amalie Eikeland got down the right wing and fired a ball to the near post to try and find Tash Harding, before Jess Fishlock ballooned a shot well over the bar.

Fishlock then had another strike at goal on the edge of the box which came inches away from finding the top corner.

The visitors then had the best chance of the match so far 14 minutes in when Tobin Heath cut the ball back for Kirsty Hanson but she failed to capitalise and scuffed a shot wide.

Both sides were cancelling each other out, but Fara Williams tried her luck wide on the right with a looping effort which landed on the top of the net.

Emma Harries then had a shout for a penalty when she burst into the box from the left wing and fell down under the challenge of Amy Turner, but the referee waved play on.

But just a minute later, United broke forward and took the lead.

Leah Galton sprinted forward from the left wing and beat Deanna Cooper before her shot beat Grace Moloney at the near post.

United would have made it two before the break had it not been for a crucial interception from Moloney who flew off her line to tackle Galton after a pass split open the Reading defence.

Reading found an equaliser early in the second half as Fishlock’s strike on goal was taken past Mary Earps via an unfortunate deflection from Molly Turner to find the net to wrongfoot her keeper.

Fishlock continued to cause problems and broke into the box after a mistake from Amy Turner, but the United defender made a superb recovery tackle with the Welsh international bearing down on goal.

Kristine Leine, who was already on a yellow card, could count herself fortunate when United forward Lucy Staniforth stayed on her feet instead of going to ground in the box under Leine’s mistimed lunge.

United had a super chance to re-take the lead in the 78th minute but Molly Bartrip was well positioned in front of goal to make a vital block from close range from Jane Ross

Kelly Chambers made her first change with just over 10 minutes left as Rachel Rowe replaced Eikeland.

But the Royals couldn’t hold on to the point as Hayley Ladd was given a free header in the box just four yards out as she met the flick on and converted for the league leaders.

Casey Stoney’s side held out to claim another win to maintain their unbeaten run and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Reading are away against Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday in their final game of 2020.

Reading Women: Moloney, Leine, Batrip, Cooper, Woodham, James, Fishlock, Williams, Harding (c), Eikeland, Harries.

Subs: Nayler, Rowe, Roberts, Childerhouse, Bruton, Carter



Manchester United Women: Earps, Battle, A Turner (c), M Turner, Smith, Ladd, Groenen, Toone, Heath, Galton, Hanson.

Subs: Bentley, McManus, Okvist, Staniforth, Zelem, Fuso, Ross

Goals: Galton 32′, Fishlock 56′, Ladd 82′