Reading Women add experienced goalscorer Dowie to squad ahead of new season

Reading FC Women have made their first acquisition of the new season as Natasha Dowie joins from AC Milan.



Dowie, 32, has a wealth of experience of scoring goals for various clubs from across the globe and joins on the back of scoring 14 times in 24 appearances for Milan last season.

A diverse career has seen Dowie play in England for Fulham, Charlton Athletic, Everton, Barnet, Liverpool and Doncaster Rovers.



Meanwhile, she has played abroad for Melbourne Victory in Australia on four separate occasions, Boston Breakers in America, Linkoping in Sweden, Valerenga in Norway and has now made the move to the Madejski.

A collection of individual and team accolades has come with her storied career which has seen her win the Women’s FA Cup and National League Cup with Everton, the Super League on two occasions for Liverpoool and the W-League Premiership with Melbourne.



She also has international experience having represented England 14 times, with five goals to her name.



“I am delighted to bring Tash to Reading,” said Reading Women’s manager Kelly Chambers.



“Tash is someone I have been watching for the last 18 months. I wanted to bring her in last season but she had different aspirations at the time but I am delighted to now call her a Reading player.



“She is going to be a great addition for us, firstly because she is a proven goal scorer where ever she has played but also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the side.



“Looking over the last couple of seasons, there is no hiding from the fact we haven’t been ruthless enough in front of goal with the amount of chances we have created in games, so brining Tash in will bring a player who is more comfortable in those areas will definitely add to the quality I already have.

“She has very high standards and is a player that wants to keep improving but also wants to help the team push forward. I am extremely excited to work with her and keep pushing this team in the right direction.”