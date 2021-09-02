Reading Women begin WSL season with away trip to Manchester United

READING WOMEN are involved in the Women’s Super League curtain-raiser for the 2021/22 season in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night against Manchester United.



The Royals endured a disappointing campaign under Kelly Chambers as they finished in seventh, but their highlight of last season came on their away visit to United.



Facing a United side that had gone two years unbeaten at home, Reading ended their long-standing run with a 2-0 victory after Tash Harding and Danielle Carter scored to give them three points.



Meanwhile, Friday night’s opponents finished in fourth position last season under Casey Stoney, but are under new management for this season after she left her position as head coach.



United are now managed by Marc Skinner who was appointed as the new boss in July.



There have also been changes for the Royals at player level as they have welcomed four new arrivals this summer.



Justine Vanhaevermeat, Deanne Rose, Chloe Peplow, Faye Bryson, Gemma Evans and Natasha Dowie have all joined Chambers’ team to freshen up the squad ahead of a new season.



Manager Kelly Chambers has been delighted with her team’s preparations for the season as they moved to a full-time training environment at Bearwood Park.



“Pre-season has gone really well,” said Chambers.



“The biggest thing for us has been moving into Bearwood Park and that’s really raised the level of professionalism and given us a proper home too.



“The facilities there for us are amazing, the pitches and the support that we’ve got from everyone there.



“That’s allowed us to concentrate on the pitch and really push for what we want this season.”



Chambers is keen to challenge her side to push on after an underwhelming campaign last season in an unprecedented season for all teams playing without fans.



“The biggest thing for me was the physical side of the girls,” Chambers continued.



“Making sure they’re physically ready for this league because year on year it gets tougher.



“It gets faster and we’ve got to be able to compete with that first and foremost, then let the football do the talking.



“We moved to the stadium last season which was a massive step in the right direction, but the hinderance was not being able to have fans at the games.



“We need to grow a fanbase now and I think we can definitely do that being in the heart of Reading.



“You can really build a connection with the players, they will stay behind and have conversations and it becomes a really close family.”



After they kick-off the 2021/22 WSL campaign with an away game in Manchester, the Royals will be in front of their home fans at the Select Car Leasing Stadium against Arsenal on Sunday, September 12.