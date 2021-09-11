Reading Women v Arsenal Women preview: Royals face Gunners in Women’s Super League clash

READING WOMEN will play in front of their home fans for the first time this season when they host Arsenal on Sunday.



The Royals had a tricky start as they kick-off the new campaign live on Sky Sports with a 2-0 loss to Manchester United.



Despite a spirited performance and a controversial disallowed goal due to no goal-line technology, Reading had to settle for an opening day defeat on a ground where they won last season.



Meanwhile, Arsenal made a stunning start to the season as they beat champions Chelsea at the Emirates.



Also playing in front of the Sky cameras as the Women’s Super League made a splash on the opening weekend, the Gunners shocked the title favourites in a five-goal thriller.



Clinical forward Vivianne Miedema put Arsenal in front only for Erin Cuthbert to level for Emma Hayes’ team before the break.



But in his first game as new Arsenal boss, Jonas Eidevall ensured he started with victory as Beth Mead netted a second-half brace to seal a 3-2 win.



The Royals suffered a heavy defeat last campaign in their away fixture to Arsenal with a 6-1 loss.



However, it was a different story in a much more even contest when the teams met later in the season

at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.



Lauren Bruton put the Royals ahead after just five minutes but Miedema popped up with an leveller as the points were shared.