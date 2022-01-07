Reading Women v Leicester City Women preview: High flying Royals host lowly Foxes

READING FC WOMEN will hope to continue their outstanding form when they return to action for the first time in 2022.

Kelly Chambers’ team made a remarkable end to the calendar year that saw them push themselves up the table after an initial torrid start to the 2021/22 campaign in the Women’s Super League.

Having lost the opening four matches of the league season without scoring a goal, the Royals have turned things around dramatically.

Despite losing their final match of the year in the FA WSL Cup to Championship outfit Lewes on penalties, Reading have been in hot form in the league.

They have picked up four wins and a draw from their last five WSL matches, which included a stunning victory against current champions, Chelsea, at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after Deanne Rose netted the only goal of the game.

Their excellent form leaves them eighth in the table after nine matches in a tightly contested division that sees just two points separate the next three sides above them.

Sunday’s opponents Leicester, have had a tricky start to the campaign since being promoted from the Championship last season as division champions.

They are now under the management of Lydia Bedford who was appointed as the new boss in November after previous coach Jonathan Morgan left his position with the team at the bottom of the table at the time.

They were beaten in all of their opening nine matches but finally picked up their first points, and win of the season in their final match of 2021.

Up against fellow strugglers Birmingham City in a relegation battle, Leicester came out strongly and were rewarded for a positive display with goals from Sophie Howard and Sam Tierney to get them off the mark.

They have struggled at both ends of the field since making the step up to the top flight and have scored just five times and have conceded 23 goals in 10 matches.

Sunday’s match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium will be the first-ever meeting between the teams in the Women’s Super League.