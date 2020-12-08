Reading workers hope to spread some cheer

STAFF at Reading Buses are hoping to spread some cheer with rainbow-inspired accessories.

The bus operator is selling face coverings, hand sanitiser, pens and badges, with profits going to local sports mental health charity, Sport in Mind.

The branded items are available for sale online or from the Bus Shop in Broad Street Mall in Reading’s town centre.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses chief executive officer, said: “The colourful face covering at £5 is particularly practical as it is washable and features adjustable straps.

“The hand sanitiser is great because it comes with a handy clip and smells good too.

“There’s also The Reading Buses Collection at just £7, which includes a face covering, hand sanitiser as well as a pen and an I Love Reading Buses badge.

“All profits go straight to our charity of the year, Sport in Mind, which means that all our fundraising efforts will help them.”

For more information, visit: reading-buses.myshopify.com