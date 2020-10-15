Reading youth company selected for National Theatre project

A YOUTH theatre group has been selected to participate in next year’s National Theatre project.

Berzerk Productions will stage one of two shows and will welcome teenagers to take part, not just on stage but backstage too.

The group have yet to make a decision, but the plays are suitable for ages 14 upwards and can be performed by both large and small casts.

The first is called A Series Of Public Apologies (In Response To An Unfortunate Incident in the School Lavatories) and is by John Donnelley.

The satirical play explores how our public personas are shaped by the fear of saying the wrong thing.

It’s a play on words, convention, manners and institutions.

The second is Crusaders by Frances Poet and focuses on teenagers who won’t step into the exam hall to take a French … because Kyle has had a vision and he wants his classmates to follow him. Can the children reach the promised land?

Matt Whitlock, who helps head Berzerk, said: “We are all truly overjoyed to have been selected again for the National Theatre Connections project and would love the usual input from all aspects of theatre-making: actors, directors, musicians, producers, set design, artistic design and assistants, aged between 13 to 19.

“This could be just the thing to start 2021 in a positive way.”

For more details or to read the scripts, email: matt@berzerkproductions.com